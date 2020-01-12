Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indonesian FM

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Retno Marsudi, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During today’s meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation, and exchanged views on the latest regional developments. They also tackled a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs and stressed the UAE's desire to establish outstanding relations and enhance cooperation with Indonesia in various domains.

Marsudi lauded the UAE's pioneering stature, regionally and internationally, and expressed her country's keenness to develop bilateral cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.