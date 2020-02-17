Abdullah bin Zayed receives Ivanka Trump

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of her visit to participate in the Global Women’s Forum which is taking place in Dubai on 16th-17th February.

During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Bahr (Sea Palace) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the two sides discussed strategic cooperation between the UAE and the US, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Trump's visit, affirming the friendly UAE-US relations and the constant desire by both countries to enhance them to serve the common interest of their nations and peoples.

For her part, Ivanka Trump expressed her delight at her visit and participation in the Global Women's Forum praising the strategic relations that bind the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council.

