Abdullah bin Zayed receives US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Sunday in Abu Dhabi the US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the US envoy and discussed with him ties of friendship and cooperation, and ways to enhance them, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He also reiterated the UAE's support for the efforts made by the US special envoy to help restore security, stability and peace in Afghanistan.

He emphasised the humanitarian message of the UAE in helping friendly nations and strengthening stability and peace throughout the world.

The US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan praised the UAE's efforts towards Afghanistan and noble humanitarian missions it undertakes in support of the people of Afghanistan.