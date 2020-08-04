Abdullah bin Zayed receives White House Middle Eastern Affairs official

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Brigadier General Miguel A. Correa, Senior Director for Gulf Affairs, Middle Eastern Affairs Directorate, National Security Council at the Executive Office of the US President.

During the meeting - which was held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi - the two sides discussed friendly UAE-US relations and strategic cooperation.

The two sides also reviewed regional developments and a number of international issues of common concern, including Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Iran.

Sheikh Abdullah praised joint efforts to consolidate pillars of stability and peace in the region. His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support all global efforts made to establish a secure future in the region and the world based on tolerance and coexistence.

For his part, General Correa congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on their two recent historic achievements - the successful launch of 'Hope Probe' to Mars, and the start-up of the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world.

