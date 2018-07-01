Abdullah bin Zayed visits Indian Space Research Organisation

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Saturday visited the Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which maintains one of the largest fleets of communication satellites, INSAT, and remote sensing, IRS, satellites.

Sheikh Abdullah was briefed by the ISRO officials on the programmes of the agency, which was launched in the 1960s, and its notable achievements, including the launching of the first indigenously developed satellite, Aryabhata, on 19th April, 1975, and the successful placing of Rohini satellite in orbit in 1980 onboard the Satellite Launch Vehicle, SLV-3.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of cooperation on space programmes between the UAE and India, especially after the signing of an MoU between the UAE Space Agency and ISRO for cooperation on peaceful exploration of space. The MoU was signed during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to India on 11th February, 2016.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency; Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Jamal Hussain Al Zaabi, UAE Consul-General in Kerala.