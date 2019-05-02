Abdullah bin Zayed visits Louvre Abu Dhabi

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

During his visit, he was accompanied by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; and Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State.

On his arrival at the museum, he was received by Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

At the beginning of the visit, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed on the international exhibitions organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi in the framework of its cultural season 'World of Exchanges'.

Sheikh Abdullah visited Rembrandt, Vermeer and the Dutch Golden Age exhibition, which includes 95 paintings, and art pieces, including more than 20 works for Rembrandt.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also toured the exhibition: Visit Photographs 1842 – 1896: An early album of the world exhibition, which runs until 13th July, and highlights the development of photography since its invention through a rare collection of photographs taken by passengers and sailors in the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Asia and India.