Abdullah bin Zayed visits National Historical Museum in Sofia

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has visited Bulgaria's National Historical Museum in Sofia, as part of his official visit to the country.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and Abdulwahab Nasser Hassan Al Najjar, UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria.

Sheikh Abdullah toured the museum, founded on 5th May 1973, contains over 650,000 objects connected to archaeology, the fine arts, history and ethnography.

He was briefed about the Thracian gold treasures, the centrepiece of the Thracian art collection, Boyana Church, and other artefacts in the museum.