Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of Arab League main conference hall

By WAM

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League Secretary-General, has thanked the UAE for funding the renovation of the main conference hall of the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

In his opening address at the 153rd ordinary meeting of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers, Aboul Gheit said, "I would like to thank our brothers in the UAE, particularly H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, for their valuable and generous contribution to renovate the great hall in a wonderful style."

The ministerial meeting is the first event being hosted at the grand hall after the months-long renovation operation.

