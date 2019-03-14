Abu Dhabi 2019 reflects stature of people of determination in UAE

By WAM

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, stated that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Special Olympics World Games, Abu Dhabi 2019, is an international accomplishment that reflects the support of the UAE’s leadership, government and people for people of determination.

In her statement on the occasion of the Special Olympics, Al Qubaisi highlighted the UAE’s influential international stature, as well as the confidence of the international community in its ability to host major events, due to its developed infrastructure.

She also pointed out that since the signing of an agreement confirming Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the championship, with the attendance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has sent a message of support to people of determination, and has confirmed the event’s importance on Gulf, Arab and international levels.

"Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the championship will establish a new meaning of the Special Olympics World Games for future generations, and Abu Dhabi will become the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to host this international event for people with intellectual disabilities, who make up 1 to 3 percent of the world’s population and represent a large percentage of people of determination. The Special Olympics will grant them the opportunity to practice professional sports, with rules, through organised groups, and in a happy and exciting environment," she said in conclusion.

The UAE will welcome more than 7,500 athletes from over 190 nations for Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 between 14th and 21st March, 2019. They will compete in 24 officially sanctioned Olympic-style sports in what will be the first World Games to be held in the Middle East.