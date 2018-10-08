Abu Dhabi Art and Hafez Gallery present MNWR exhibition at Warehouse421

By WAM

As part of its ongoing year-round public programming, Abu Dhabi Art has announced the fourth in its series of gallery exhibitions in Abu Dhabi presenting Contemporary artwork for sale. In collaboration with Jeddah-based Hafez Gallery, Abu Dhabi Art will present a group exhibition entitled MNWR at Warehouse421 in Mina Zayed. Bringing together works focusing on Islamic art by Saudi and Saudi-based artists, the exhibition will run from 10th October to 4th November 2018.

The exhibition name MNWR (pronounced mun-wur) is an Arabic term that denotes the flooding of light in a dark place. Aligned with this theme, the artworks presented will include the artists’ contemporary interpretations through various media including calligraphy, illustration, mixed media and installation, amongst others.

Participating emerging and established artists include Rashed AlShashai, Sara AlAbdali, Ali Chabaan, Khalid Zahid, Nojoud AlSudairi and Lulwah Al Homoud.

Dyala Nusseibeh, Abu Dhabi Art Director, said, "We look forward to collaborating with Hafez Gallery in our extended gallery exhibitions programme in Abu Dhabi. Launched for the first time in March, our pop-up gallery shows, of which this is the fourth and final for 2018, have served to connect gallerists with collectors and art enthusiasts during the year. Hafez Gallery is a long-standing participant in our flagship November event. In the lead up to November, we are happy to offer them a different platform in the UAE through which to exhibit exciting new works by Saudi and Saudi-based artists they represent, whilst engaging earlier with the community."

Faisal Al Hassan, Manager at Warehouse421, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Art for the fourth of their commercial gallery exhibitions to be hosted in our space this year. Exhibitions such as these embody Warehouse421’s goal of showcasing the work of the region’s talented creatives, and provide a valuable platform for galleries to connect artists with new audiences and collectors. We look forward to sharing Hafez Gallery’s contemporary take on Islamic art with the community."

Salma Annani, Director of Hafiz Gallery and Exhibition Curator, said, "We are delighted to be hosted at Abu Dhabi Art, which supports our participating artists in Hafez Gallery. The exhibition features the works of 12 artists, including Saudi artists and other artists from across the Arab world, some of whom reside in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This cultural cooperation enriches the artistic movement and the creative interrelations between the two countries."

The exhibition will launch on 9th October at 6pm and run until 4th November 2018 at Warehouse421. Open to all and free to attend, the exhibition will then be open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am – 8pm. Warehouse421 is closed on Mondays.

To keep up-to-date on Abu Dhabi Art's year-long programme, visit abudhabiart.ae