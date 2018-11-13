Abu Dhabi birth rate rises by 46% in 10 years

By Wam

According to a report by the Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre, Abu Dhabi registered 39,392 births in 2017, an increase of 46 percent over the past decade.

The 2017 birth rate figure for UAE nationals, non-nationals and the emirate’s total population are 29.6, 9.4 and 13.6 births per 1,000 people, respectively.

In 2017, Abu Dhabi recorded a mortality rate of 1.1 deaths per 1,000 people while the total number of registered deaths amounted to 3,262, with over half being in Abu Dhabi City.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, the global mortality rate is 6.8 deaths for every 1,000 people, proving that Abu Dhabi has made significant progress in terms of healthcare and the living conditions of its residents.

According to the report, the mortality rate of UAE nationals decreased significantly in 2017, by 12 percent compared to 2016, which also reflects the raising average life expectancy of 78.2 years.

The emirate’s age-related mortality rate is higher for males than females in all age groups, according to the report, increasing between the ages of 15 and 30, and over 40 years.

Abu Dhabi’s population reached 2,908,173 people by the middle of 2016 while UAE nationals accounted for 551,535 people, of which 51.24 percent were males and 48.76 percent were females.

The quality of healthcare and other basic services played a key role in the emirate’s decreasing mortality rate, and the Abu Dhabi Government is developing a quality healthcare infrastructure for all its residents, which has made the emirate free from all communicable diseases, such as malaria, polio and measles. The emirate is also a centre for the treatment of chronic diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.