Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centres, bodybuilding halls, health clubs

By WAM

As part of the country-level precautionary measures taken to stem the transmission of COVID19, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has sent a circular directing all health clubs, fitness centres, and bodybuilding halls across the emirate to temporarily suspend operations until end of March 2020.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADDED, said the new decision is part of the additional steps taken by the government of Abu Dhabi to curb the spread of the novel virus outbreak.

"All departments concerned have to ensure compliance and immediate enforcement of the new decision," he added, noting that ADDED's inspection teams will carry out field campaigns and take legal action against the violators.

