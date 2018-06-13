Abu Dhabi Executive Committee approves cuts on tourism fees

The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has approved a proposal to reduce tourism fees from 6 percent to 3.5 percent and municipality fees from 4 percent to 2 percent.

This came during a meeting of the Committee on Tuesday, which was presided over by Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Committee.

The programme to reduce the tourism fees, proposed by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is part of the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Programmes, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Committee also sanctioned a proposal to reduce municipality fees for hotel rooms from AED15 to AED10 per room, per night and to collect the fees on half-yearly, instead of monthly basis.

Jassim Al Zaabi emphasised the importance of tourism sector as a key component in the economic diversification drive in Abu Dhabi and said that the move will boost the sector's development plan through world-class facilities that will make the emirate a leading tourist destination