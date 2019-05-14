Abu Dhabi International Airport enhances family-oriented facilities

By Wam

In preparation for the busy summer travel season, Abu Dhabi Airports has opened two new kids play areas and five conveniently located baby changing rooms at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), further enhancing its services to better accommodate families traveling during the summer holidays.

The kids play area in Terminal 1 includes a cloud slide, an airplane on clouds which kids can climb, and a baggage tug with a tunnel. Meanwhile, the kids play area located in Terminal 3 includes an airplane on clouds, resembling the one in Terminal 1, an air traffic control tower with a tunnel, a cloud tunnel, a suitcase slide, and tires for climbing.

The new baby changing rooms are located in Terminals 1 and 3. In Terminal 3 there are a total of four baby changing rooms, two rooms in the Bus Gates Building, one opposite to departure gate number 32, and one near the old bus gate number 28. In Terminal 1 the baby changing room is located in the lower floor female restroom. The new changing rooms have been designed in modern way that would attract children with its color pallets and characters.

Ahmed Al Shamisi, Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "The summer season is a popular time for families to travel, and we are delighted to invite parents and children to visit our new play areas and take advantage of the conveniently located baby changing rooms across Terminals 1 and 3."