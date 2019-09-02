Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes over 4.5 million passengers during summer

By WAM

Abu Dhabi International Airport,AUH, has welcomed over 4.5 million passengers during the summer months, demonstrating the airport’s popularity with travelers heading to and leaving Abu Dhabi, as the airport seeks to offer a wide range of attractive routes, smooth operational efficiency and high customer satisfaction.

During the summer period, the top five destinations that saw the highest share of traffic through Abu Dhabi International Airport were: London, Delhi, Bombay, Cairo and Cochin, which together processed 900,104 passengers between these cities and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

During Eid Al Adha period, Abu Dhabi International Airport processed 713,297 passengers arriving, departing and transiting.

Commenting on the summer traffic figures, Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "We are delighted to see the growth in the number of passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport.

"At Abu Dhabi Airports, we are proud of the efficient operating standards that we provide our customers with, the range of routes that we are able to offer them and the services and amenities that they get to enjoy, which allows our passengers to experience the best of Arabian hospitality.

"We were pleased to be able to welcome passengers travelling during Eid Al Adha at our Airport this year, in this important religious holiday. It was our pleasure to welcome a number of pilgrims travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for the celebration of Hajj this year, and we hope that they enjoyed a fruitful pilgrimage," Thompson added.