Abu Dhabi International dubbed 'Best Airport' in region

The Airports Council International, ACI, World has recently announced Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, as the winner of 'Best Airport in the Middle East', for the second year in a row, at its annual Airport Service Quality, ASQ, Awards.

The ASQ is the only worldwide programme to survey passengers at the airport on their day of travel. The programme measures passengers’ views of 34 key performance indicators. Seventy-four percent of the world’s top 100 busiest airports are part of the ASQ network, which delivers 600,000 individual surveys per year in 42 languages in 84 countries. The programme served 343 airports in 2017, where half of the globe’s 7.1 billion travellers passed through.

Commenting on the announcement, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Abdul Majeed Al Khoori, said, "We are honoured to have received such a high accolade for the second consecutive year. We consider ASQ awards as a key indicator to our performance and success as they are a transparent reflection of what our passengers think of us and our services. I am personally extremely proud of our team, our stakeholders, and all the entities operating at the airport, as I know the challenges they are going through day and night, yet they never fail in exceeding expectations, and delivering a world-class gateway to the Capital of the UAE. I look forward to their continued commitment and drive to excel as we embark on our next phase in our transformation journey."

As per the ACI announcement, this year’s award saw 16 airports for the first time being recognised for the first time, which reflects the increasingly competitive airport industry environment. Abu Dhabi International Airport was awarded first place in the region, and came in number 57 worldwide.

The ASQ Awards ceremony will be held during ACI Customer Excellence Summit in Halifax, Canada between 10th and 13th September 2018.