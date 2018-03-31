Abu Dhabi introduces new sports registration plate for light vehicles

The Abu Dhabi Police has introduced a new registration number plate for light vehicles, with two separate designs for front and rear bumpers.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, the new pairs of licence plates will cost AED500 each. The front plate will carry the Abu Dhabi logo while the rear plate has a red ribbon shape.

The clearly visible front vehicle registration plate can only be mounted in the middle of the bumper.

The replacement registration plate is optional and is available for vehicles with new or valid licence registration plates or upon re-registration.