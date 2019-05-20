Abu Dhabi Judiciary Department broadcasts educational film for youth

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi Judiciary Department, ADJD, today began broadcasting an educational short film, entitled, "An Aware Youth, A Nation Without Terrorism."

The film is the third in a series of five films produced by the department in 2019, and is currently being shown on Abu Dhabi TV, Emirate TV, Sama Dubai and Sky News during Ramadan.

The films are part of the department’s social role in promoting legal awareness on the rule of law and community stability.

The 60-second film addresses the dangers posed by terrorists and their misleading extremist ideas. It highlights the importance of national security and avoiding destructive ideas disguised as religious thought. The film also explains the responsibilities of the entire community and how they can protect the nation’s security.

The department stressed its keenness to produce educational films, to achieve its strategy of promoting awareness about the nation’s laws among the entire community, noting that its use of films is due to its practical and special experience, and scientific research on issues that affect the community.

ADJD also noted that it broadcast two educational films during the first half of the Holy Month of Ramadan, with the first being entitled, "Case Statement," which highlights the dangers of false statements in official documents. The second film addressed the issue of bribery and the importance of protecting public funds and honesty, as well as the responsibility of members of the community to combat these crimes by reporting them to authorities, it added.

During the second half of Ramadan, the department plans to broadcast an educational film about bullying, and another on the negative social and economic effects of financial fraud.