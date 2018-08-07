Abu Dhabi launches initiative to provide drinking water to birds during summer

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Environment Friends Society, EFS, Abu Dhabi, distributed 2,000 water containers at different public facilities in the emirate to provide drinking water for thirsty birds during summer as part of Year of Zayed activities.

Major-General Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director of the Financial Services Sector, Abu Dhabi Police, said the water bowl initiative aims to promote the values and vision of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on environment conservation.

''The initiative is part of the Abu Dhabi Police's strategy for the Year of Zayed 2018,'' he stated.