By Wam

The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company, ADDHC, today issued a resolution to restructure the board of Abu Dhabi Media Company.

The new board is chaired by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and includes the following members:

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi - Deputy Chair; Mohamad Abdulla Al Junaibi - Member; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi - Member, and Saif Saeed Ghobash - Member

The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the resolution and is renewable.