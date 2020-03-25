Abu Dhabi Media suspends print publications, issues digital versions

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Media announced that it will temporarily suspend its print publications and instead issue digital versions, in line with the decision of the National Media Council, NMC, to halt the circulation of newspapers and print magazines from 24th March, 2020, until further notice, with the exception of publications for subscribers and major sale outlets in shopping centres.

This move is also under the framework of the preventive measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The decision includes the temporary suspension of all Abu Dhabi Media publications, including Arabic daily Al Ittihad newspaper, Zahrat Al Khaleej magazine, Majid magazine, and National Geographic Al Arabiya magazine. Instead, Abu Dhabi Media said its publications will be available on its digital platforms on Android TV, Apple TV, Apple Store, and Google Play and other social media accounts.

Abu Dhabi Media highlighted the strength of its technical and administrative system and its full readiness to perform its national role and achieve its media objectives, in line with the progress of its new strategy to interact with the public through digital platforms.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.