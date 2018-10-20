Abu Dhabi Municipality launches digital geological maps for building permits

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a Geospatial Information Management System, GIMS, a sophisticated smart electronic system for soil database that contains all geotechnical, geophysical, hydrological and environmental data, displayed on interactive geological maps.

The project has been undertaken in the context of the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s vision, a strategic plan designed particularly for the development of Abu Dhabi. It is also intended to complement the Emirate's future vision and establish a modern society and a competitive, sustainable and globally open economy with an advanced and innovative digital system.

Khalfan Sultan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Town Planning Sector at the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said, "The projects mainly serve decision-makers as well as future policy-makers as it provides a comprehensive soil map, and an integrated soil database for each area in addition to the uses of soil, especially during the design and construction phases of buildings. It involves conducting geological studies prior to establishing mega projects such as residential complexes, high-rise towers, bridges and tunnels."

"The project also aims to provide integrated mapped records about the quality of soil in each area in Abu Dhabi city using a unified central database to the benefit of the relevant government entities and developers Abu Dhabi city. The project is also intended to make it easy for engineers and employees to use soil maps in studies and analyses, besides retrieving soil data reports (soil type, soil depth, soil layers, soil extension, groundwater level and chemical and physical properties) in the form of geological maps," he added.

Mohammed Omar Basaleeb, Director of Building Permits at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said, "GIMS and geological digital mapping system are mainly based on compiling all soil data from various approved sources before feeding them into the smart e-system. The system will analyse such data and identify soil threats in various areas of Abu Dhabi city, besides devising solutions tailored to the nature of each area."

"The process of collecting soil data has been transformed from paper or scanning-based method to digital data using a specialised database that analyses, processes and links such data where geological maps are updated automatically and regularly. These maps serve investors and property owners in the construction sectors in Abu Dhabi city. They offer an accurate and simplified source for geological scientific researchers and data analysts. It epitomises the municipality's mission based on optimally utilising human and material resources and establishing a smart city that fosters better livelihood and success ingredients," Basaleeb added.

Ahmed Sadiq Al Marzouqi, Head of the Soil Engineering Section at Building Permits Division, said, "The Abu Dhabi Geological Map project consists of two main phases. The first included transforming scanned soil test reports and manual data entry to the digitalised system. Phase II includes designing a system for retrieving 2D soil maps, while the municipality is currently designing a system for creating and viewing 3D soil maps."