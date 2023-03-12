Abu Dhabi Police educate residents with videos of jaywalker accidents

By E247

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Traffic and Control Center, broadcast videos of pedestrian crossing accidents on Friday.

The police pointed out that the accident took place because pedestrians did not use the designated crossings.

The move is part of the campaign to protect pedestrians and drivers from run-over accidents.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on pedestrians to adhere to safe crossing from places designated for them, use bridges and tunnels, and adhere to pedestrian light signals at intersections that work in conjunction with light signals to regulate vehicle traffic.

The police warned of the danger of random crossing of the road, which is considered one of the main causes of run-over accidents, and urged pedestrians to adhere to the correct rules for crossing the road and to ensure that the street is free of vehicles.

The police stressed that the safety and security of pedestrians is an important priority, with reference to the continuous efforts to improve traffic safety conditions for pedestrians, which resulted in the construction of many bridges on the internal and external roads, the improvement of pedestrian crossings, the construction of passages controlled by signals, and the closure of gaps by making fences on various roads

The police called on drivers to pay attention to pedestrian crossing on the roads, and to commit to reducing speeds, stressing that the security and safety of pedestrians is a joint responsibility between the pedestrians themselves and the drivers on the roads.

