Abu Dhabi Police geared to ensure smooth, safe traffic during new school year

By Wam

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, have discussed preparations to ensure traffic safety for students and roads users during the new school year 2018-2019.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the Traffic Directorate, has highlighted the ADP’s keenness to ensure the safety of students and smoothness of traffic on all roads, especially those close to schools, by implementing a comprehensive traffic plan.

At a meeting, Al Shehhi said that the "Back to School" campaign aims to promote cooperation between all authorities and the entire community, to work together for ensuring the safety of students and reducing traffic accidents.

He called on bus drivers, parents and all motorists to drive carefully and prioritise student safety.