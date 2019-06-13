Abu Dhabi Police launch ‘Smart Driving Test Project’

By Wam

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, launched the "Smart Driving Test Project" as part of its efforts to adopt the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, AI.

Under the new project, the driving test is conducted in smart vehicles, featuring advanced systems that monitor and evaluate the driver performance.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the ADP, reviewed on Wednesday one of the project’s vehicles and its smart equipment. Brigadier Khalifa Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector; Brigadier Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director of Central Operations, and Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, were also present.

Al Mazrouei was also briefed by Colonel Mohammed Al Ameri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licencing Department of Central Operations, about the vehicle’s equipment and the project’s importance in preventing traffic accidents and offering the best services to the public.

The project will be implemented in three testing centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, using 32 smart vehicles, including 19 automatic vehicles, 13 manual vehicles, and 28 buses, which are connected to the control and monitoring rooms by an advanced communication network.