Abu Dhabi Police launches 3D printing initiative

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, represented by the Criminal Evidence Administration of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector, launched a 3D printing initiative that aims to benefit its criminal investigations and present evidence in a concrete way and clearly link them to crimes.

Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Director of the Criminal Evidence Administration, said that Abu Dhabi Police is predicting the future with this advanced technology and aims to utilise it in a range of areas, including the handling of evidence in the investigation process and in courts, as well as in training and making customer services materials, to ensure the effective continuation of their work.

He also highlighted the importance of keeping pace with the latest scientific and technological developments in the areas of security and criminal investigations, to improve their efficiency while noting that the working team printed several 3D samples, which can be used in ammunition training, and bone fragments, which can also be used in the future. This technology can help to achieve justice without having to use original evidence and hurt the feelings of the families of victims, he added.