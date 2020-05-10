Abu Dhabi Police launches mobile coronavirus screening centre

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, has launched a mobile coronavirus screening centre as part of efforts to support preventive and precautionary measures being taken by the UAE to contain the global pandemic and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Brigadier Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of Financial Services at Abu Dhabi Police, stressed the importance of mobilising efforts and integrating roles between stakeholders so as to strengthen ''our abilities to protect our community through joint action with partners''.

"Screening and investigation of cases will be conducted according to the approved work methodology," he said.

Lt. Colonel Thurya Al Hashemi, Director of Medical Services, said the mobile COVID-19 screening centre includes two clinics and a joint administrative and medical team from the Medical Services and DoH.

''The joint team will work in harmony with high efficiency to enhance the nation's effort to combat the virus,'' she added.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.