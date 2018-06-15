Abu Dhabi Police nabs over 2900 motorists for over speeding

Abu Dhabi Police nabbed 2965 motorists during the last five months for driving at around 200 Km/h.

The errant motorists were identified by the smart systems and speed cameras placed at different internal roads and highways across the emirate.

The department said that it is doing everything possible to provide all road users maximum safety with the ultimate objective of reducing the number of fatalities and injuries caused by traffic accidents.

Motorists were also warned against driving at a dangerous speed that might pose a real risk against themselves as well as other road users.

As per the traffic law, vehicles of drivers who exceed the speed limit by 60 Km/h will be impounded for a month, the driving license will get 12 black points and a fine of AED 2000.

Motorist will be prosecuted in case of repeating the offence of overspending.

