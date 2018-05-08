Abu Dhabi Police receives Guinness World Records certificate

The Abu Dhabi Police have set a Guinness World Record by hosting the most number of people to attend a lecture on First Aid, as Abu Dhabi Police welcomed 2592 participants to attend the lecture.

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, has received the Guinness World Records certificate as Abu Dhabi Police hosted the First Aid lecture as part of the "Year of Zayed". The lecture aims to enhance Sheikh Zayed's values of sustainability and human building.

The lecture presented the principles and the basic steps to provide First Aid and its applications in case of accidents. It also provided the attendees with an idea on the proper ways and steps to deal with emergency cases.

More than 2500 citizens and residents of different age groups attended the lecture hosted by the Abu Dhabi Police.