Abu Dhabi Police warns against dangers of fireworks

By Wam

Abu Dhabi Police has warned residents against the risks of fireworks during Eid Al Adha and urged parents to be vigilant and to supervise their children to prevent them from playing with fireworks.

The police said the fireworks pose dangers, not only to the children playing with them but also to the people and property around them.

"There are plenty of sad and tragic stories related to fireworks. Some people ended up with amputated toes and in some other cases, there are people who completely lost their sight," said Brigadier Salem Hamoud Al Bloushi, Director of the Firearms and Explosives Section at the Police's Security and Ports Affairs.

He called on the public to celebrate Eid in a safe manner, without endangering their lives and that of others.