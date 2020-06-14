Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitisers in vehicles in summer

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, issued a fresh warning today to remind drivers of the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitisers and cigarette lighters, inside vehicles, in summer.

The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas cylinders, mobile phone chargers and phone batteries.

ADP warned that all these objects have a potential to catch fire or explode, especially if exposed to heat or sunlight.

"If left inside a vehicle, especially during the daytime, these dangerous materials can explode and cause a disaster, even if not placed under direct sunlight," the police added.

