Abu Dhabi Police warns against wrong use of hazard lights during fog

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of the serious risks resulting from the wrong use of hazard lights while driving in foggy conditions, which can distract other vehicles and lead to dangerous accidents.

The police urged motorists to use hazard lights only when stopping at the roadside when there is an accident or other impediments that necessitate stopping in the middle of the road, or in case of a real danger ahead that requires warning other vehicles.

As per article 104 of the traffic regulation rules for 2017, motorists violating traffic rules during foggy weather conditions will be fined AED500 with four black points.