Abu Dhabi Police warns youth against street racing, drifting

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has warned those youth who participate in dangerous street racing and drive their vehicles recklessly, while stressing that the police will strictly enforce the law against those who endanger their lives and the lives of others, by stopping them, impounding their vehicles, and taking appropriate legal actions.

Colonel Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Al Ain Traffic Department of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector, explained that anyone participating in any gatherings that involves dangerous driving and drifting, as well as watching or sharing videos of dangerous driving and races on social media, will be held accountable, according to the law.

He added that protecting the youth from traffic accidents is a key priority of the ADP, which aims to strengthen its partnership and communications with academic organisations and universities through the Youth Traffic Council.

He also highlighted the ADP’s efforts to control traffic through its patrols, investigations and smart systems, as well as to monitor reckless drivers who upgrade their engines to increase the speed of their vehicles, by applying Clause 73 of the Traffic Law that prohibits modifications to vehicle engines or chassis without the appropriate approval. The punishment for breaking this law includes a fine of AED1,000, the impounding of the vehicle for one month and 12 traffic points, while drivers who cause noise pollution with the aim of showing off, will be issued a ticket, according to Clause 20 of the law, as well as a fine of AED2,000 and 12 traffic points, he added.

Al Zeyoudi called upon parents to observe the behaviour of their children, to prevent them from driving recklessly, while asserting that the advice and guidance given by parents to their children can promote positive behaviour among the nation’s youth, and help prevent traffic accidents that result in serious injuries and deaths.

He also urged national traffic safety associations and the entire community to participate in promoting a positive traffic culture, to prevent the youth from driving recklessly, and help them avoid any resulting legal responsibilities.