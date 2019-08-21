Abu Dhabi road deaths drop by 87%

By Wam

The number of people killed in road accidents in Abu Dhabi last year fell by 4.2 percent, a police official said on Tuesday, as they revealed traffic control systems have contributed to the curbing of accidents and fatalities by 87 percent between 2009 and 2018.

The figures were set out by Major Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Head of Traffic Engineering and Road Safety with the Abu Dhabi Police, during a lecture on traffic awareness held by the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research in Abu Dhabi.

During the lecture, Al Shamsi emphasised the importance of raising awareness for drivers and pedestrians on safe driving practices, providing examples of bad driving habits that could lead to the loss of life, including reckless driving and speeding, use of the mobile phone while driving, and not keeping safe distances between vehicles, among others.

He went on to note that the Traffic Safety Plan 2016-2020 -- which aims to decrease fatalities by 5.5 percent per 100,000 inhabitants by 2020 -- is proving successful, noting that in 2018 road-related fatalities dropped by 4.2 percent, and between 2009 and 2018, an 87 percent decrease in fatalities related to traffic accidents was attained as a result of traffic control systems put in place for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Al Shamsi said that the increased number of speed radars, the changes in speed buffers, and other measures like the 'Happiness Patrol' have contributed to raising better road safety awareness among members of the public.

He added that Abu Dhabi Police is also keen to reach out to young members of the community to engrain road safety mechanisms to curtail traffic accidents among the youth.

The Head of Traffic Engineering and Road Safety concluded the lecture by highlighting the importance of Abu Dhabi Police awareness campaigns, and its intiatives to reach out members of the community to ensure a safe environment for all.