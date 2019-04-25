Abu Dhabi's landmarks lit up in colours of Sri Lankan National Flag

By Wam

Abu Dhabi's key landmarks this evening lit up in colours of the Sri Lankan National Flag in solidarity with the Asian country’s leadership and people following the recent terrorist attacks against churches and hotels in Colombo.

The Headquarters of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Marina Mall, the Capital Tower and Sheikh Zayed Bridge bathed in colours of the Lion Flag, or Sinha Flag, to re-affirm the UAE's principled and categorical rejection of all forms of terror and extremism in all their forms and manifestations.