Abu Dhabi’s landmarks lit up with Tolerance logo for 4th day

By Wam

Celebrating the National Tolerance Festival, Abu Dhabi's most famous landmarks and buildings have been decorated with the official logo of the festival and dazzling lights, conveying a message to the world that the UAE is a land of tolerance and coexistence.

It is also a call to all communities living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its visitors to participate in the activities and programmes of the festival in Umm Al Emarat Park, which start at 10:00 and ends at 21:00 daily until 16th November, 2018. The festival has been organised by the Ministry of Tolerance under the theme "On Zayed’s Approach" under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance.

Mariam Al Shamsi, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Tolerance, expressed her deep appreciation to the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.

She said, "It has provided all support to the festival as a national event highlighting the noble values of tolerance and coexistence, which are the key principles of the UAE since its foundation by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Thus, the festival’s theme is "On Zayed’s Approach". Sheikh Zayed was keen to promote peace, coexistence and tolerance in the world, as well as preserving national identity and heritage. He had full confidence and optimism in the future and a strong faith in the ability of humans to give and succeed."

Al Shamsi continued, "Illuminating Abu Dhabi's landmarks has given the festival great momentum at the grassroots level and undoubtedly contributed to spreading messages of tolerance, coexistence and respect for others. It further affirms the UAE's commitment with all its sectors and institutions to promoting the noble values of tolerance established by the Founding Father. This confirms that the tree of tolerance planted by Zayed in the hearts of people has borne fruit, as all Emiratis follow in his footsteps. The UAE has become the world’s symbol of tolerance and Abu Dhabi the global capital of tolerance and coexistence."

Among the most prominent buildings participating in the Festival are the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Marina Mall, Capital Gate, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, and the IPIC building.

Etisalat and du change their network name to UAE Tolerance Al Shamsi also thanked all the local and federal entities for their support to the festival which has contributed to its significant success achieved. She praised the cooperation and support of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, and du and Etisalat, which has changed their network names to "UAE Tolerance" from 9th to 16th November, 2018.

Students spread joy within the Festival at Umm Al Emarat Park More than 700 students of various nationalities from public and private schools in Abu Dhabi flocked to Umm Al Emarat Park. They enjoyed the musical performances and recreational programmes prepared for them specifically by the ministry. They also enjoyed the free drawing and the games offered in the park and the interactive theatre shows, as well as visiting the Sheikh Zayed Exhibition.

Yasser Al-Gergawi, Executive Director of the National Festival for Tolerance, said that the ministry is keen to convey a message of coexistence, tolerance and acceptance of the other to school students in a way they understand.

The ministry has set up a huge camp to protect the children from the sun and to enable them to play. It also provided them with all the logistical services, he added, stressing that the children dazzled the festival with their activities, he added.

He praised the cooperation with the Ministry of Education through the strategic partnership between them, which has had the maximum impact. The Ministry of Tolerance is still receiving many students to participate in the festival, which emphasises that it has achieved its objectives, he added.

He hailed the participation of the Abu Dhabi Police who has provided four patrols to raise awareness of children. These are the happiness patrol, small paramedic patrol, small saviour patrol, and small tolerant policeman patrol.

The ministry on Sunday decided to stop the activities after two hours as result of bad weather to ensure the safety of the public.