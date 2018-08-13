Abu Dhabi slaughterhouses all set for Eid Al Adha

By Wam

The Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities at the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has completed all preparations in the abattoirs for receiving the public during Eid al-Adha.

The working hours of slaughterhouses will be from 06:30 to 19:30 on the first day of Eid and from 06:00 to 19:30 on the following Eid days.

The municipality will also hold the Eid prayer in the mosques attached to slaughterhouses to make it easy for the public. The animals will be received from owners before the Eid prayer and will be slaughtered immediately after, in order to ease overcrowding. This practice has proved successful in the past.

The municipality organised an awareness lecture for workers at the slaughterhouses, including a detailed explanation of the Eid plan, improving the public service and meeting the increasing demand for slaughterhouses.

The Abu Dhabi Automated slaughterhouse will receive animals for sacrifice from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, for 2018, as well as the pre-registered sacrifices. Requests are made through the app 'Zabihati'. The municipality has deployed three veterinarians and 55 butchers. It has also stepped up the preparedness of all slaughter lines, air conditioning systems, and refrigerators to provide distinctive services.

In the Abu Dhabi slaughterhouse, the municipality expects to receive 2,500 sacrifices on the first day. Slaughterhouse Hall 1 and 2 will be operational during Eid. The services will be provided by eight veterinarians, four observers and 150 butchers. The slaughtering of cows will start at noon on the first day.

During Eid al-Adha, the municipality will suspend the special cutting service (only 8 pieces of sheep and goats are allowed). The municipality said that it would not be able to hand over to the public the stomach, bowls and heads of slaughtered animals.

In preparation for the auspicious occasion, the municipality has conducted all necessary periodic maintenance of the slaughtering equipment. It has also checked the air conditioning and water sources and inspected the readiness of the slaughterhouse. It also deployed 30 cleaning workers and provided cleaning materials and equipment. Preparations also included the installation of tents as waiting places for clients and fitted them with suitable fans and steel barriers for customers to queue in lanes for delivering their sacrifices for slaughter. There will be three lanes (lane to Hall No. 1, lane to Hall No. 2, and a lane dedicated to female clients).

The municipality expects that Al Wathba slaughterhouse to receive 1,000 sacrifices on the first day of Eid and has deployed four veterinarians and 40 butchers to serve the public. The slaughter and processing of cows and camels will start from the first day of the Eid after 12:00. Al Wathba Slaughterhouse will be ready to receive carcasses which include camels, cattle, sheep and goats.

The Bani Yas slaughterhouse is expected to receive 3,000 sacrifices on the first day of Eid. The slaughterhouse Halls 1 and 2 have been prepared and eight veterinarians and 200 butchers have been assigned. The slaughterhouse provides cattle, sheep and goat processing services. Camels will be processed at the Al Wathba Slaughterhouse only.

The Al Shahama slaughterhouse is expected to receive 1,500 sacrifices on the first day. The slaughterhouse is manned by four veterinarians and 50 butchers. The slaughterhouse will provide slaughter services for cows, sheep and goats only.