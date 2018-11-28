Abu Dhabi to host official 47th National Day Celebration on December 2

By WAM

The organising committee of the Official 47th National Day Celebration is proud to announce the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Official 47th UAE National Day Celebration, titled "This is Zayed. This is the UAE", taking place on the 2nd of December at Zayed sports City, Abu Dhabi.

This year, National Day celebrations promise to be a defining moment in the history of the United Arab Emirates, as the nation recognises 47 years of unity between the seven emirates.

The evening will pay tribute to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in this centennial year of his birth and honour his wisdom in the unification of the Emirates almost a half-century ago.

This year’s event is open to all UAE nationals, residents and visitors to join and collectively commemorate the glorious history of the UAE as a global beacon of diversity and tolerance.

Members of the UAE Military, volunteers from the Red Crescent foundation and schoolchildren from across the nation will also all play a role in this gracious night, as over 1,500 people will come together to create a celebration like no-other.

Featuring the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra fused with traditional musicians, in a completely original composition and with a cast of many hundreds, the show will be a once in a lifetime experience of music, poetry and more.