Abu Dhabi to host UFC title fights for next five years

By Wam

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, today announced that they would bring UFC events to the emirate for the next five years, beginning with UFC 242 on 7th September, 2019.

UFC will be a part of the growing mega events calendar being offered by the Advantage Abu Dhabi programme, which provides an array of support services for event organisers throughout the event-planning cycle.

UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi will air live for global broadcasters around the world and on Pay-Per-View in select markets. Though the bouts are still being confirmed, the card will be headlined by at least one championship fight. Likewise, over the course of the partnership, subsequent UFC events held in Abu Dhabi will be headlined by at least one championship bout.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "The emirate has a strong affiliation with world-class sporting events, such as the FIFA World Club Cup, the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Red Bull Air Race, and now this deal to bring UFC here allows us to once again show our ability to stage major events that thrill visitors and residents alike."

"We are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi because we have had great success in that market," said UFC President Dana White, adding, "Over the next five years, DCT Abu Dhabi will help us deliver some spectacular UFC championship fights to the UAE," he added.

UFC previously held live events in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and in 2014. The first event, UFC 112: Invincible, was held on 10th April, 2010. The second was on 11th April, 2014, when it hosted UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs. Nelson at du Arena on Yas Island.

For UFC 242 on 7th September, fans will be treated to a UFC fight week that will include open workouts, weigh-ins, press conferences, live entertainment, and much more.