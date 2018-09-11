Abu Dhabi warn of these 6 wrong ways to park your car

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Police have warned drivers of six wrong ways to park your car, including parking next to fire nozzles, obstructing vehicles by parking too close, leaving your car at road intersections, parking at the scene of an accident, stopping in special needs parking spaces, and leaving your car in a turn in the road.

Police in the capital explained that parking badly causes problems for everyone on the road. Some drivers leave their vehicles in the street without taking into account regulations or traffic laws or thinking of other drivers – particularly those with special needs or those who require emergency parking. Parking without thought can cause danger to everyone including pedestrians.

Police also reminded drivers to stick to speed limits and to use indicators when changing lanes. The authorities also urged motorists to leave a safe space behind vehicles when driving, not to use their mobile devices and to pay attention at traffic lights.