Achieving gender balance a joint responsibility of public, private sectors: Reem Al Hashemy

By Wam

Implementing the directives of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the UAE’s position in the gender balance index of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, in cooperation with its partners, will support the country’s efforts to achieve gender balance, which is a joint responsibility of the public and private sectors, said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Chairwoman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

She made this statement while attending part of a workshop organised by the General Secretariat of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals in Dubai, with the aim of promoting dialogue between the public and private sectors on how to generate new ideas and achieve the country’s 17 sustainable development goals, stressing the fifth goal is to achieve gender balance.

The workshop also discussed ways to encourage the private sector to fulfil its role in achieving sustainable development while focussing on gender balance, she added.

The workshop was attended by 80 government officials, managers and executives from national and international private sector companies from various sectors, including information technology, banks, retail, transport, aviation and services.

The participants discussed various topics related to gender balance in the public and private sectors and exchanged views on key issues such as relevant legislation, procedures, companies, and private sector institutions.

The workshop, which explained related initiatives and the country’s efforts to empower women and achieve gender balance, was also attended by representatives of the UAE Gender Balance Council, the Private Sector Advisory Council representing the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, several executives from private sector companies, and a group of experts and advisors from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

Gender balance is key to achieving overall development and prosperity for future generations. Women currently comprise 22.5 percent of the FNC’s membership, which is due to national laws. New legislation will raise this level to 50 percent, raising the UAE’s ranking in the index from the 84th position to the top five.