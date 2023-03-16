ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly production technologies

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Etihad Rail, has witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) and Etihad Rail to promote cooperation and exchange knowledge in the field of advanced technologies.

The MoU aims to utilise the latest 3D printing technologies that use recycled materials supervised by young Emirati students and graduates from ACTVET.

Under the MoU, the two parties will establish new collaboration streams in regard to designing and producing environmentally-friendly materials using the latest technologies, by qualifying young citizens, in line with supporting government sustainability initiatives and national competencies specialised within the industrial sector.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, said, “This agreement constitutes a new pioneering initiative at ACTVET, which utilises the latest technologies in the design and production of spare parts and accessories, including 3D printing, lathing, environmentally-friendly recycled resources, and other technologies.”

He emphasised that the MoU aims to qualify Emirati manpower to work on the latest technologies for 3D printing and its accessories to encourage the participation of more national talents with specialisations in the industrial sector of the UAE.

Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail, expressed his ambitions for Etihad Rail to continue its role in supporting Emirati manpower, and benefit from ACTVET’s expertise to qualify them professionally and technically in the field of 3D printing according to Etihad Rail’s needs in developing the railway sector.

“Our wise leadership have continuously empowered our nation’s youth as they are a vital part in the development of all sectors and the drivers of continued growth and progress,” he noted.

The use of recycled materials helps companies achieve their sustainability goals by improving resource efficiency, enhancing the environment by reducing waste from production and manufacturing processes and protecting natural resources.

Sustainable use of materials can also improve long-term profitability by reducing costs associated with materials waste and minimising pollution.

3D printing technology allows the production of parts and components with high precision, speed and lower costs compared to traditional methods of manufacturing, and saves energy by reducing the number of steps required to operate the equipment needed to produce manufacturing moulds, tools and equipment.

