ADDC announces completion of first stage of project to reduce water consumption in Abu Dhabi mosques

The Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, ADDC, announced the completion of the first phase of a project to reduce water consumption in Abu Dhabi’s mosques, in implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between the company, the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The ADDC, a branch of the Department of Energy, replaced 12,435 faucets in 829 mosques in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, reducing their water consumption to under 6 litres per minute, which qualifies them for certification by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

The design of the faucets complies with the requirements issued by the "Abu Dhabi Mosques Development Committee," as well as the strategic plan of authority and ISO 14001 standards. The faucets feature a mechanism that saturates the flow of water with air, which helps to reduce actual consumption.

Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ADDC, said that the first phase of the project in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, which began in May last year and aims to save 700,000 cubic metres of water annually, has been completed, while pointing out that the Al Ain Distribution Company will also replace the faucets in all of Al Ain’s mosques during the project’s second phase, which will begin before the end of the current year.

Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, said that water is a blessing from Allah Almighty, which gives life to every living thing, every plant and fruit. Water enabled people to create life, through farms and factories, and they built their civilisations, buildings and fortunes, which is why Allah Almighty made water the blessing of growth, he added.

Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of Musanada, praised the efforts of those responsible for the first phase of the project.