Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet long-term needs: Dubai Economy

By WAM

Dubai Economy has reiterated that the stock of food and non-food commodities across outlets in Dubai is sufficient to meet the requirements of residents in the near to longer term. Union Coop, which has one of the largest foods and non-food warehouses and storage space in the Middle East exceeding 424,442 square-foot and equipped with modern technology, alone has a stock worth more than AED 500 million to face the present situation.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy, said: "We have many unsung heroes working day and night to ensure that residents continue to get their daily needs of food and other requirements, and adequate stocks of these goods are available to balance demand and supply. The efforts of these people need to be recognized, and we thank them for their dedication to the community. We extend our sincere gratitude to the management of Union Coop for its contributions to the strength and sustainability of the national economy as well as for its unwavering commitment to the well-being of the nation, which shines above financial concerns and profitability."

Lootah added: "Union Coop plays a vital role in regulating and stabilising the market, particularly retailing, which makes it an essential pillar in the nation's food security, and its work mechanism and pioneering experience contribute to the momentum of economic growth."

Dr Suhail Al-Bastaki, Director of Happiness & Marketing at Union Coop, said: "We intend to open our branches in Al Warqa and Al Barsha South 1 as quickly as possible so that we may be able to increase our total inventory by 30 percent. Our showrooms contain more than 69,000 varieties of foods and non-food commodities. This adds to our confidence in meeting the needs of the society. We are keen to enhance our stock as we are approaching the Holy Month of Ramadan and we have signed contracts worth AED 400 million to provide all the goods needed by the UAE community at competitive prices."

Union Coop proactively implemented advanced public health and safety measures across all its branches even before official orders relating to the Covid-19 alert. Complimentary wall-mounted sanitiser dispensers were installed at the entrance to all Union Coop branches, and shopping carts were sanitized with soap and disinfectants. Protective wrapping was also done regularly on the handles of the sanitized shopping carts. Additional measures included enforcing the 1.5-metre social distancing rule, making it mandatory for employees and shoppers to wear gloves and face masks, placing barriers on payment counters, and daily health and safety checks for employees. Thermal cameras have also been installed across Union Coop offices and staff accommodations as part of ongoing preventive measures.

Union Coop also plays a major role in the protective measures of the Dubai Health Authority by providing foods and personal care requirements for individuals in quarantine, as part of its support to the authorities and civil society institutions in overcoming the present crisis.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.