ADFCA transforms "No Objection Certificate" service into proactive service

Drawing on the full linkage with the Department of Economic Development, DED, The Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, ADFCA, has announced that it managed to transform its "No Objection Certificate" service, which is one of the most important services provided to the business sector in Abu Dhabi, into a proactive service.

Thamer Rashed Al Qasemi, ADFCA's Official Spokesperson, said, "The linkage process with DED aims to provide accurate and unified database that ensures oversight coverage and the implementation of health and safety standards to all food establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also aims at facilitating procedures for customers and speeding up response to commercial licensing requests, which would contribute significantly to increasing satisfaction of customers and investors in the emirate. This move strengthens Abu Dhabi's position locally and internationally. It further reflects the significant progress made by the Government of Abu Dhabi in the area of services and e-governance."

In cooperation with its partners, Al Qasemi added that the move comes within the authority's efforts to support and develop the business sector in Abu Dhabi. He pointed out that the linkage would accelerate all processes being made by the Abu Dhabi Business Centre, which include issuing new licenses, adding a business activity, changing of address, changing of brand name, renewal of commercial licenses, cancelling an activity, cancelling a commercial license and changing of activity's owner. Al Qasemi further noted that 100% of the authority's commercial food activities have been transferred to instant license status that does not require carrying out field inspection before issuing the commercial license.

In early March, ADFCA announced that it managed to transform "Registration for Farmer's Income Improvement Programme" into a proactive service, which is being automatically updated based on five digital documents provided by Abu Dhabi's Smart Solutions and Services Authority.