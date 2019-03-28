ADFD delegation visits Qasr Al Watan

By Wam

A delegation from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, has visited Qasr Al Watan, one of Abu Dhabi’s landmarks recently opened to the public, and its library which houses publications from various disciplines, coinciding with the UAE Month of Reading 2019.

Headed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, the delegation toured the palace, comprising hallways, and exhibitions that celebrate the region’s rich Arabic heritage as well as the UAE’s rulers and governing institutions.

At the Qasr Al Watan library, the ADFD delegation learned that the library’s collection of over 50,000 books was the largest resource of its kind in the fields of arts, science, research, and culture within the UAE.

On the occasion, Al Suwaidi said, "The visit to the Qasr Al Watan and its library is aligned with our policy of promoting reading among our employees and also aims to create employee engagement opportunities to shape a cohesive community."

In meeting the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021, he said, the Qasr Al Watan library is an important repository of knowledge in Abu Dhabi, its valuable and rare books can be viewed and browsed using the latest techniques, ensuring an integrated reading experience.