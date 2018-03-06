ADGM introduces remote membership to its capital market regime

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has announced the implementation of enhancements to its Capital Market regime by introducing a Remote Membership framework as well as various other amendments. This follows the successful completion of a public consultation on the proposals on 2nd January 2018.

By enabling brokers located outside of the ADGM to access exchanges and clearing houses located within ADGM, the ADGM Remote Membership framework will expand the pool of international investor participation, facilitate cross-border flows and increase liquidity for ADGM’s capital market.

With regards to other key amendments, these include simplifying transaction reporting requirements for ADGM firms and clarifying the availability and constraints of the price stabilisation regime permitted by the Markets Rules.

In addition, amendments have been made to naming conventions in order to clarify distinction between ADGM-based exchanges and clearing houses compared to remote exchanges and clearing houses.