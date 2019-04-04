ADGM issues public consultation on new amendments to employment regulations

By Wam

The Registration Authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, has published a consultation paper setting out proposed amendments to the ADGM Employment Regulations applicable on Al Maryah Island, the geographical jurisdiction of ADGM’s financial free zone. The paper also includes a proposal for a new rule to govern work carried out by ‘non-ADGM employees’ on Al Maryah Island.

As an international financial centre, ADGM places great importance on enabling key stakeholders to attract and maintain the best talent in the market. The revisions made to the ADGM Employment Regulations aim to strengthen ADGM’s employment framework, making it appealing for both employers and employees. The amendments were formulated after the Registration Authority conducted a thorough multi-jurisdictional benchmarking exercise to promote the highest standards in employment practice and related matters among entities and firms operating on Al Maryah Island.

The Registration Authority has invited public participants to submit their comments on the amendments of the ADGM Employment Regulations to eao@adgm.com.

In addition to introducing new definitions to a number of the terms used in the ADGM Employment Regulations as well as other necessary miscellaneous amendments.

The Regulations have been posted for a four-week public consultation period with the deadline for providing comments ending on Sunday 28 April 2019.