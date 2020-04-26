ADIB supports ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADIB, has announced the donation of AED1 million to provide 125,000 meals as part of the '10 Million Meals', the nation’s biggest food distribution drive, to support low-income families and individuals in need.

The humanitarian campaign, the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive, enables individuals and institutions to donate towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In the first few days of its launch, the campaign continues to attract numerous donations from different segments of the society.

In a statement, Mohammed Al Fahim, ADIB Deputy Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, said, "The ’10 million meals’ campaign reflects UAE’s deeply-rooted values of generosity and giving, evident in the solidarity it has created that is manifested in the massive engagement it continues to draw from the institutions and the public alike."

ADIB’s contribution is part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility through its year-long social initiatives and programmes that support education and provide vocational and skill training to empower communities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.