ADJD launches Notary Public e-Platform

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, launched today the Notary Public e-Platform that receives 44 transactions and linked to Emirates ID smart card readers.

This step came in line with the department's strategic objective of increasing the efficiency of the its judicial and documentation services and making them more accessible and hassle-free to the public to echo the on-going economic development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Yousuf Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Under-Secretary, stressed the department's keenness on having multiple channels for providing its services to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.

"It is a part of our plan to provide excellent services as per the best international standards of high quality in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, ADJD Chairman, that aim at providing developing the Notary Public services to meet the needs of the business sector and increasing the emirate's competitiveness," he said.

The new paperless facility receives transactions of power of attorney, notarization of contracts, declaration of assignment, among other services.